Zacks: Analysts Expect Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Light & Wonder’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.49). Light & Wonder posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Light & Wonder.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Light & Wonder Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
