Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,414. Rapid7 has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $109.41.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

