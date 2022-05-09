Zacks: Analysts Expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Salesforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Salesforce posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,773. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a one year low of $165.58 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average is $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,947,640 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

