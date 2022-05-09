Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.73. 162,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,641. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.