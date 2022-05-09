Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of SPT traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,507. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,911. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

