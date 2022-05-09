Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) to report $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 155,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 51,638 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

