Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.20. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 68.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

