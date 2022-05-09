Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after buying an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 470,770 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 415,172 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,229. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

