Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.66 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $10.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $10.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.74. 63,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

