Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

HLI traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.40. 359,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,511. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

