Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to announce $72.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.51 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $66.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $292.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.76 million to $296.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $320.57 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $335.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 701,705 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 122,561 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 37.2% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 129.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 8,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,848. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

