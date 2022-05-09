Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Post $12.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $12.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $12.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.06. Cable One posted earnings of $16.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $51.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $59.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.41 to $61.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $13.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,084.53 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,411.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,578.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

