Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.07 Million

Brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will report $152.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.90 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $149.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $600.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.18 million to $604.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $629.71 million, with estimates ranging from $620.24 million to $643.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,509 shares of company stock worth $8,127,622. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,495,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 495,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.