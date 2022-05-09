Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) will post sales of $115.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.56 million to $116.29 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $486.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $489.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $497.37 million, with estimates ranging from $478.16 million to $516.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

HEP stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,202. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Holly Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.