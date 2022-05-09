Zacks: Brokerages Expect REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02.

REE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 679,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

