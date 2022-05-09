Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Post $1.92 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.36. 1,576,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,108. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

