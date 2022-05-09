Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Vail Resorts posted sales of $889.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,083,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,979,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,305,000.

MTN traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,491. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

