Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 195,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,244. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after buying an additional 219,512 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,098,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 877,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

