Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to Sell

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. 8,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.71. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Yelp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $7,706,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Yelp by 376.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

