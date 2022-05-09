Zacks Investment Research Lowers Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Games Corporation is a leading developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for worldwide gaming and lottery markets. The Company’s portfolio includes instant and draw-based lottery games; electronic gaming machines and game content; server-based lottery and gaming systems; sports betting technology; loyalty and rewards programs; and social, mobile and interactive content and services. “

LNW stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

