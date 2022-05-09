Zacks Investment Research Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

DOOR stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $86.13. 202,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,350. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $130.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

