Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €118.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.07 ($89.54).

FRA:ZAL opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.45.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

