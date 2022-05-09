ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $527,049.28 and $37.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00318981 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00073999 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00090530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

