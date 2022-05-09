Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00315173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00075088 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00085216 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003986 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

