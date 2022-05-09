Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $816.01 million and $575.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa's total supply is 16,051,797,876 coins and its circulating supply is 12,760,330,723 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa's official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

