Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 5.7% Higher

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.22. 37,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,240,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

