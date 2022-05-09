ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 8.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.43 and last traded at $60.63. Approximately 30,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,729,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 118.01%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

