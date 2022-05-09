Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lessened by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.20. 47,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,202. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.46 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

