ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 1,994.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 450,843 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,553,000 after purchasing an additional 337,395 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,694,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,300,000 after purchasing an additional 189,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,846,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 256,356 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.41. 10,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

