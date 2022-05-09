Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $6.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $126,499.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zymergen stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,250. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

