Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,632. The firm has a market cap of $306.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 84.77% and a negative net margin of 858.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after buying an additional 2,636,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.