Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

