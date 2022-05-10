$0.07 EPS Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Model N stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $818.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

