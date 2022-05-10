-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of UDMY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 12,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,507. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

