$0.15 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. 962,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,606. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

