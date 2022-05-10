$0.15 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. 962,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,606. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo (Get Rating)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
