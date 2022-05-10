-$0.19 EPS Expected for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. QuantumScape posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuantumScape.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,199,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,765. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 7.90. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,649 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuantumScape (QS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.