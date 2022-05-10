$0.21 EPS Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last three months. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

