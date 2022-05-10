-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). Alignment Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.