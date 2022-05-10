$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 17,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.01. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

