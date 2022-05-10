$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Afya’s earnings. Afya reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Afya.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million.

AFYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Afya by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFYA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 213,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Afya has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

