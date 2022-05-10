$0.34 EPS Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 94.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 73,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,224. The company has a market cap of $980.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.