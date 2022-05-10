-$0.39 EPS Expected for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $52.26.
About Couchbase (Get Rating)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
