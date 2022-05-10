-$0.39 EPS Expected for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

