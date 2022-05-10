$0.55 EPS Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

LOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 339,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

