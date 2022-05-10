$0.66 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 71.29% and a net margin of 14.62%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

ERF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 216,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,007. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.56. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $492,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

