$0.74 EPS Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. 2,869,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

