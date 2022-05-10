$0.75 EPS Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

SGH traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. 520,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 44.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 419.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 778,419 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 376.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.