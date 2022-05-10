$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Dominion Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

D opened at $83.77 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

