$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Dominion Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dominion Energy.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.
D opened at $83.77 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
