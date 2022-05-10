-$0.81 EPS Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.49). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($1.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FibroGen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,869. The firm has a market cap of $929.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

