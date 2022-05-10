$0.97 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.18. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Air Lease stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 1,395,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Air Lease by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.