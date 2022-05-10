$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 20,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

